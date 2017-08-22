(CNN) "Stranger Things" fans may only have a few more seasons left in Hawkins, Indiana.

Season 2 of the popular Netflix mystery series debuts in October, but the show's creators told New York Magazine they're already planning the end of "Stranger Things."

"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross Duffer, who co-created the show with his brother Matt Duffer, told the magazine.

The Duffer brothers also revealed that "Stranger Things" has already been picked up for a third season, and they're working on fresh ideas.

"We just have to keep adjusting the story," Matt Duffer said. "Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them [the characters] once a year."