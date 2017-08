Chrissy Teigen was drinking too much

Story highlights Teigen said alcohol abuse runs in her family

A trip to Bali where she abstained helped her

(CNN) Chrissy Teigen has always been open about her issues, including her struggle with postpartum depression.

Now the model is coming clean about her drinking.

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," she said. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show."

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend and the mother of a young daughter, said she "felt bad for making kind of an a** of myself to people that I really respected."

Read More