Billy Joel dons Jewish star against Neo-Nazis

Story highlights Joel performed Monday in New York City

He is Jewish

(CNN) Billy Joel may wear his heart on his sleeve in his songs, but Monday night he wore the Star of David to make a statement.

Joel, whose parents are Jewish, wore the symbolic yellow stars on the front and back of his jacket while performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Billy Joel wears a jacket with the Star of David during the encore of his 43rd sold out show at Madison Square Garden on August 21, 2017 in New York City.

Those of the Jewish faith were required to wear a yellow Star of David as identification in Nazi-occupied Europe during World War II.

A little girl across the street told him, "You're going to grow up and have horns on your head," and Joel said for months after he would obsessively check his head.