CNN 10 - August 23, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

August 23, 2017

We're traveling around the world today on CNN 10. Our first story shows you how monsoon flooding has had a deadly impact on South Asia. Then, we're examining a debate involving free speech and the internet. We're lending an ear to the last tolls of Big Ben before conservation works begin. And we examine some scientific reasons for climbing trees.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More