(CNN) More than 700 people are believed to have been killed in massive floods and landslides that have rocked Bangladesh, India and Nepal this month, aid workers say.

It is the worst flooding that some parts of South Asia have seen in decades, with about 24 million people affected, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said.

"The situation is going from bad to worse," said Jagan Chapagain, the IFRC's under secretary-general for programs and operations. "Entire communities have been cut off. The only way to get aid to some of these villages is by boat and many are running out of food."

August is monsoon season for South Asia, a time when much of the subcontinent is inundated with heavy rains. Officials worry that things could get worse as the season gets into full swing.

Reaz Ahmed, the director-general of Bangladesh's Department of Disaster Management, told CNN that 118 people have died so far and more than 45,000 homes have been destroyed in his country.

