(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- The Trump administration halted a study on the potential health risks of being near mountaintop coal mines in central Appalachia.
-- Trump headed to Phoenix to speak to his base of supporters after his comments about Charlottesville, Virginia, were condemned across the political spectrum. Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio, one of Trump's early Arizona supporters, said he hasn't been invited to the rally.
-- Missouri inmate Marcellus Williams was set for death row even as his lawyers said new DNA evidence proves his innocence after being convicted over the death of a former reporter. Later Tuesday, the Missouri governor blocked the execution to review the new evidence.
-- Bill Cosby hired new lawyers for his retrial next spring, including the attorney who successfully defended Michael Jackson.
-- Be careful what you insta. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife, Louise Linton, got backlash for an Instagram post showing off the couple's wealth. Her post started a back-and-forth in the comments on how government dollars are being spent.
-- President Trump delivered a speech on Monday night outlining his Afghanistan strategy, including eliminating troop withdrawal timetables favored by Barack Obama and promising to pressure Pakistan to drop support for radical groups.
-- Womp womp for fans of "Stranger Things"-- the creators are saying it's going to be a four-season show and that the ending is already planned.
-- A jackpot of $700 million?! The Powerball prize just hit its second-largest on record.
-- Are you in a post-eclipse viewing daze? Check here if your eyes are bugging out after the celestial event of the century.