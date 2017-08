(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The Trump administration halted a study on the potential health risks of being near mountaintop coal mines in central Appalachia.

-- Trump headed to Phoenix to speak to his base of supporters after his comments about Charlottesville, Virginia, were condemned across the political spectrum. Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio , one of Trump's early Arizona supporters, said he hasn't been invited to the rally.

-- Missouri inmate Marcellus Williams was set for death row even as his lawyers said new DNA evidence proves his innocence after being convicted over the death of a former reporter. Later Tuesday, the Missouri governor blocked the execution to review the new evidence.

-- Bill Cosby hired new lawyers for his retrial next spring, including the attorney who successfully defended Michael Jackson.