Is Africa ready for the rise of robots?

(CNN) Although still in its infancy, with under 60,000 imports a year, the robotics industry in Africa is slowly but surely gaining steam.

In some parts of the continent, they are mining, controlling traffic and even fighting deadly diseases.

'Half of Africa's jobs at risk'

A policy brief by the United Nations conference on trade and development reveals that robots will take away two-thirds of jobs in developing countries.

"The increased use of robots in developed countries risks eroding the traditional labor cost advantage of developing countries," it states.

A 2016 study which stemming from World Bank research, states that more than half of jobs in parts of Africa are at risk of automation with Ethiopia leading the highest proportion globally at 85%.

This rapid reduction of industrial activity is what economist; Dani Rodrik refers to as "premature", in his report stating that the window for industrialization opportunities are closing much faster.

The rise of robots in Africa

With Northern and Sub-Saharan African unemployment rates still at 29.3% and 10.8% respectively, the continent might not be maximizing its labor force to do the jobs currently being taken over by robots.

In Kinshasa, robots are already a part of everyday life. Eight feet tall, solar-powered 'robocops' have been to direct traffic. These robots have eliminated the need for human traffic wardens as they can detect pedestrians and are designed to withstand all weather conditions.

In Tanzania and Uganda, drones with sensors have replaced the need for farmers because of their ability to detect stress in plants, ten days before humans can.

In South Africa, robots in the gold mining industry are a welcome solution to the associated risk involved in these jobs. Robots now replace humans to assess the depth of some of South Africa's gold mines.

The situation in this southern African country of Botswana closely mirrors that of South Africa. Robots are now employed to mine diamonds at depths that are unsafe for humans.

In the wake of the 2014 Ebola crisis, Liberia took full advantage of the 5x5 foot robot, TRU-D to beat the deadly virus. TRU-D had the ability to disinfect rooms where Ebola patients were treated, a feat too risky for humans.

Rwanda, which has 4% of its active youth unemployed and 65% underemployed has plans to be the world's first drone port to deliver medical and emergency supplies to its rural areas.

The potential impact of the increase of robots on the continent is two pronged. A brief from a United Nations conference on trade and development states: "Disruptive technologies always bring a mix of benefits and risks."

So while it could maximize productivity on a much larger scale but it may hurt peoples jobs more.