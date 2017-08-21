UT Austin took down 4 confederate statues overnight

(CNN) A quartet of statues honoring Confederate figures were quietly removed at the University of Texas at Austin overnight, part of a nationwide effort to denounce white supremacy.

"These events make it clear, now more than ever, that Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism," Fenves said.

The school's move is part of a growing trend to remove Confederate monuments across the country. Some say such landmarks are painful reminders of slavery, while others complain that removing statues and monuments airbrushes key chapters of US history.

The removals at UT Austin follow another recent trend -- taking down Confederate monuments abruptly in the middle of the night to avoid potentially violent protests like the ones that rocked Charlottesville.

Fenves said he acknowledges the importance of history at a major university. But he said the "historical and cultural significance of the Confederate statues on our campus — and the connections that individuals have with them — are severely compromised by what they symbolize."

"Erected during the period of Jim Crow laws and segregation, the statues represent the subjugation of African Americans. That remains true today for white supremacists who use them to symbolize hatred and bigotry."

The removal comes days before tens of thousands of UT students arrive for fall classes.

" As UT students return in the coming week, I look forward to welcoming them here for a new academic year with a recommitment to an open, positive and inclusive learning environment for all," Fenves said.

"We do not choose our history, but we choose what we honor and celebrate on our campus."