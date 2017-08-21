The total solar eclipse is finally here

(CNN)

The first glimpses of the first total solar eclipse to cross the United States from coast to coast in 99 years are now visible. What started as a tiny crescent of the moon's shadow has turned into a perfectly beautiful eclipse. It started in Oregon and is making a diagonal trek across the country, ending in South Carolina just after 4 p.m. ET.

During totality in Oregon, it looked like nighttime outside, with stars appearing in the sky and the temperature dropping.

NASA -- which is all about the eclipse today -- is having a bit of fun with it, tweeting a joke about the moon blocking the sun -- on social media.

"HA HA HA I've blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon," said the official NASA Moon account, which blocked the NASA Sun's account.

HA HA HA I've blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017

Along with the moon and some sunspots, the International Space Station made a cameo in front of the sun. If you look very closely, you can see it.

It's the moon, sunspots AND the station in front of the sun. @NASA photographer captures station transiting sun during #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/hAVRINz0bv — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 21, 2017