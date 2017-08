The total solar eclipse is finally here

(CNN) The first glimpses of the first total solar eclipse to cross the United States from coast to coast in 99 years are now visible. What started as a tiny crescent of the moon's shadow has turned into a perfectly beautiful eclipse. It begins now in Oregon and will make a diagonal trek across the country, ending in South Carolina just after 4 p.m. ET.

If it hasn't yet reached your area, here's what you can do to be prepared:

-- Keep up with the forecast to make sure you won't be rained or clouded out.

-- Make sure you know everything about safely viewing the eclipse