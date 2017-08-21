Judge shot outside Ohio courthouse returns fire; suspect killed

Story highlights Sheriff believes Judge Joseph Bruzzese was deliberately attacked

At least one suspect in shooting has died, officials say

(CNN) A man who shot a judge in an "ambush-style" attack outside an Ohio courthouse was killed when the judge and a probation officer returned fire, authorities said Monday.

Common Pleas Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese Jr. was shot about 8 a.m. outside the Jefferson County Courthouse in Steubenville, about 40 miles west of Pittsburgh, Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla said. The judge was hospitalized but his condition not released.

After reviewing video of the shooting, Abdalla said he believes the assault was a deliberate attack on the judge.

"This was cold blooded, attempted murder on a judge," he said.

Abdalla said it appears the suspect walked up to the judge as he approached the courthouse and shot him several times in the stomach at point-blank range.

Read More