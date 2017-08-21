Judge wounded outside Ohio courthouse; 1 suspect dead

Story highlights At least one suspect in shooting has died, Ohio attorney general says

(CNN) A judge was shot and wounded Monday outside a courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, and at least one suspect died during the shooting, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said.

Common Pleas Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese Jr. received medical attention after being shot outside the Jefferson County Courthouse in eastern Ohio.

"Fran and I are praying for Judge Bruzzese and his family at this difficult time," DeWine said, referring to his wife.

Dan Tierney, a spokesman in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the attorney general's office, would not confirm how many suspects were connected to the shooting that injured Bruzzese. The bureau is investigating the shooting.

One person was being flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh-area hospital, according to Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi. He would not disclose the person's identity.

