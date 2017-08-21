Judge shot outside Ohio courthouse

Story highlights One person was taken to a hospital in the Pittsburgh area

(CNN) A judge was shot and wounded Monday outside a courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, a spokesman for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the Ohio attorney general's office said.

Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese Jr. received medical attention after being shot, bureau spokesman Dan Tierney said. The bureau is investigating.

The shooting took place outside the Jefferson County Courthouse is eastern Ohio.

One person was being flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh-area hospital, according to Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi. He would not disclose the identity of the person being flown to the hospital.

Steubenville is more than 38 miles west of Pittsburgh.

