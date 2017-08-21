Story highlights Wheeler Army Airfield lost contact with UH-60 Black Hawk on August 15

More than 130 searches have been conducted since

(CNN) The US Coast Guard has suspended the active search for five crew members missing after their Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went down last week off the Hawaiian coast.

"A decision to suspend searching without finding survivors is extremely difficult given the depth of its impact," Rear Adm. Vincent B. Atkins, commander of Coast Guard 14th District, said in a statement.

The helicopter crashed August 15 during a training exercise about 2 miles off Oahu, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard and Navy vessels and helicopters, along with civilian authorities, searched an area of more than 72,000 square nautical miles in 132 searches, the Coast Guard said Monday. "As we suspend the search we stand ready to support any future operations the Army conducts, and continue to provide any comfort we can for those suffering from this tragic loss," Atkins said.

Two Black Hawk air crews were training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield, a few miles east, when communications were lost, the Coast Guard said.

Read More