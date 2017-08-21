New York (CNN) CNN has been planning for the solar eclipse for weeks, coordinating live streams, writing tons of stories and even snagging an interview with "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer Bonnie Tyler.

But somehow, amid all that prepping, even we forgot to snag a pair of solar eclipse glasses.

Fearing serious retina damage , we called as many stores around Manhattan as we could. But we were too late to the game: Basically everywhere is sold out.

Thankfully, there's a DIY solution if you, like us, also waited too long to start your eclipse glasses hunt.

You can make a pinhole projector with supplies you already have lying around at home (or in the CNN newsroom). We followed this super simple video from NASA to make ours:

