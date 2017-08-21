Houston man arrested, accused of attempting to blow up Confederate statue

(CNN) A 25-year-old man is in custody after he was found with explosive materials near the Dick Dowling Confederate monument in Houston.

Andrew Schneck faces a charge of attempting to maliciously damage property receiving federal financial assistance, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in a US District Court.

It's a federal case because Hermann Park, where the Dowling statue is located, receives federal funding for its maintenance. Dowling had been hailed as a Confederate war hero in Houston during the Civil War, serving in the Jefferson Davis Guards.

According to the criminal complaint, a Houston park ranger spotted Schneck kneeling in the bushes near the Dowling statue on Saturday.

The ranger saw Schneck holding two small boxes, including "what appeared to be duct tape and wires," FBI Special Agent Patrick Hutchinson wrote in the complaint.

