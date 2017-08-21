(CNN) Tensions flared Monday night after demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, interrupted City Council members in the first meeting since violent clashes between white supremacists and counterprotesters.

Attendees at the packed meeting said they were upset that an August 12 "Unite the Right" rally was allowed to happen.

Demonstrators stood near the dais and unfurled a large banner that read, "BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS." The meeting was briefly suspended.

Police said James Alex Fields Jr. rammed his car into a group demonstrating against the "Unite the Right" rally, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. Two Virginia state troopers were killed in a helicopter crash nearby after monitoring events.

Fields, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

