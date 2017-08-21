Official: US Navy ship lost steering control before collision

(CNN) The USS John S. McCain suffered a "steering casualty" as the warship was beginning its approach into the Strait of Malacca, near Singapore, causing it to collide with a commercial tanker Monday, a US Navy official told CNN.

The official said it was unclear why the crew couldn't utilize the ship's backup steering systems to maintain control of ship.

Earlier, another US Navy official had told CNN that early indications were the destroyer experienced a loss of steering right before the collision, but that steering had been eventually regained after the collision.

US Navy 7th Fleet said Tuesday morning that the search for 10 sailors assigned to the ship was ongoing.

"Aircraft from the amphibious assault ship USS America will continue search efforts today for 10 missing sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)," a statement said.

Damage to the portside is visible as the Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) steers towards Changi naval base in Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

