Official: US Navy ship lost steering control before collision

(CNN) A US Navy official tells CNN that the USS John S. McCain suffered a "steering casualty" as the warship was beginning its approach into the Strait of Malacca, near Singapore, causing it to collide with a commercial tanker Monday.

The official said it was unclear why the crew couldn't utilize the ship's backup steering systems to maintain control of ship.

Earlier, another US Navy official had told CNN that early indications were the destroyer experienced a loss of steering right before the collision, but that steering had been eventually regained after the collision.

Search teams continue to look for 10 American sailors that are missing following the incident.

