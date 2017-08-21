Story highlights Trump's favorable rating is hovering the mid-30s in the Rust Belt, roughly the same as on Election Day

Washington (CNN) A new poll in Rust Belt states over the weekend had some stark news for President Donald Trump: His job approval was under 40%. Only about a quarter said they were proud of him. Broad majorities said they were embarrassed.

But his favorable ratings? They are basically the same as what they were on Election Day.

The new numbers from a NBC/Marist survey show that the President's favorable numbers look very, very similar to where they were almost 10 months ago when he was elected.

Trump's favorable rating was 39% in Michigan, 35% in Wisconsin and 42% in Pennsylvania on Election Day among those who came out to vote, according to exit polls. Those numbers are now 34% in Michigan, 32% in Wisconsin and 35% in Pennsylvania among all voters. Plus, Trump's unfavorable ratings are within 3 percentage points of his Election Day ratings.

But these numbers may even be closer than they appear. The NBC/Marist poll is among all registered voters -- a group that tends to lean a little more Democratic than the actual electorate because core Democratic groups turn out at slightly lower rates than core Republican groups.

