(CNN) Three new polls in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan -- a trio of states that Donald Trump turned from blue to red and, in so doing, won the White House -- paint a very ugly picture for the President. Majorities in all three states disapprove of how he is doing his job -- and the number of people who strongly disapprove far outweigh those who strongly approve.

But the most damning number in the polls, which were conducted by NBC and Marist University , is on the question of whether people are "proud" or "embarrassed' by Trump.

In Michigan and Wisconsin, 64% say they are embarrassed of him while 63% say the same in Pennsylvania. A quarter of respondents in Pennsylvania and Michigan said they are "proud" of Trump while 28% said the same in Michigan. (Worth noting: Asking a question like this forces people to choose one of the two feelings; their actual feelings may well be significantly more nuanced.)

Why does this matter?

Because embarrassment is a very, very strong emotion. (Trust me, I am an expert, having spent most of my teens and 20s feeling embarrassed all the time.) Anyone who's ever been embarrassed, which is all of us, knows just how powerful it can be.

