Trump calls for Pakistan, India to do more on Afghanistan

Story highlights Trump lays out "path forward in Afghanistan and South Asia"

Longest US war has been ongoing for 16 years

(CNN) US President Donald Trump had tough words for Pakistan Monday, as he attempted to steer a new approach on Afghanistan.

"We can no longer be silent about Pakistan's safe havens for terrorist organizations," he said in a speech at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars, at the same time, they are housing the very terrorists we are fighting ... that must change immediately."

He also called on Pakistan's regional rival India, to "help us more with Afghanistan, especially in the area of economic assistant and development."

"We appreciate India's important contributions to stability in Afghanistan but India makes billions of dollars in trade from the United States and we want them to help us war with Afghanistan, especially in the area of economic assistance and development."

