President Trump unveils Afghanistan plan: Live updates

President Trump unveils Afghanistan plan: Live updatesBy Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 10:02 PM ET, Mon August 21, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDTrump on Afghanistan plan: 'Attack we will'ReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHTrump on Afghanistan plan: 'Attack we will' 00:50Content by LendingTreeRefinance rates take a sharp decline Lowest refinance rates in 2017 have arrived Veterans hit the jackpot in 2017 Mortgage rates just plummeted. Lock in now! Refi rates are crazy low. You don't want to miss this. Paid Partner ContentReady to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia BORA kitchen equipment: A breath of fresh air Wallpaper Consumers rush to jaw-dropping savings rates Bankrate Top burgers around the world Travel & Leisure Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia