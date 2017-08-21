(CNN) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise told House Republicans during a conference call Monday that he was continuing his recovery and inpatient rehabilitation after a June shooting and the date of his return to Congress was still to be determined.

According to a Scalise aide who was on the call, Scalise told fellow Republican congressmen that, for now, he is focused on his recovery and he will heed his doctors' advice on when he can return to his role as whip. That date is still unclear.

The Louisiana Republican took time during the conference call, which was on appropriations, to thank his Republican whip team for stepping up in the wake of the shooting, the aide told CNN, adding that Scalise also "thanked the members for their prayers and support."