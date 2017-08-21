Steve Bannon is going to go 'buck wild' against his opponents

(CNN) Following Steve Bannon's ouster from the White House on Friday, questions have swirled about what President Donald Trump's former chief strategist will do next. His immediate return to Breitbart, the conservative news site he was running prior to joining Trump world, suggested he wasn't planning to go quietly into that good night. In search of understanding Bannon's next steps, I reached out to Josh Green, my friend and the author of "Devils' Bargain," the #1 New York Times bestselling book on Bannon and Trump. Josh is also a national correspondent at Bloomberg Businessweek and a CNN political analyst. Our conversation, conducted via email and lightly edited for flow, is below.

Cillizza: Bannon is out of the White House and back at Breitbart. What, if anything, surprises you about that?

Green: He was always going to end up back at Breibart eventually, that much was clear. He'd complained to associates that he missed the platform and the ability to influence elections beyond just the one in the US -- it was especially frustrating for him watching Marine Le Pen, the nationalist candidate in France, lose as badly as she did.

But I'm surprised that he left at the moment Trump's presidency is engulfed in crisis on every front, particularly the fallout from his response to Charlottesville. As was so often the case, Bannon was pretty much Trump's sole defender. And given how sensitive we know the President is about having people defend him, I'm surprised that Bannon didn't stick around until at least Labor Day. Although there were certainly plenty of people in the White House who thought his "defense" of the President was worsening the political fallout and were eager to see him gone, stat.

Cillizza: There were promises of war with the establishment coming hard on the heels of Bannon's ouster. What does that mean? An exaggeration or not?

