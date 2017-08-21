Politicians getting in on the solar eclipse action

Washington (CNN) While Washington, DC, might have experienced the full totality of Monday's solar eclipse, politicians are enjoying this rare phenomenon and sharing their experiences on social media.

President Donald Trump was back in Washington after his working vacation, and even though he could not see full totality from the nation's capital, he watched the partial eclipse from the South Portico of the White House, joined by first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron. All three sported eclipse-approved glasses for safe viewing of the sun.

POTUS asked how the view of #Eclipse2017 gave reporters a thumbs up, twice. Was asked again what he thinks- mouthed "beautiful" pic.twitter.com/W16LCnoCzz — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) August 21, 2017

At one point, however, Trump broke the one rule regarding eclipses by squinting up towards the sun sans protective glasses.

President Donald Trump looks up toward the Solar Eclipse on the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017.

The first lady described the experience as "exciting" and tweeted out a photo of herself and her husband looking straight up at the sun, but with the proper eyewear.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also were spotted outside the White Hosue -- NASA-provided glasses in hand -- to watch the phenomenon.