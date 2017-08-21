Politicians getting in on the solar eclipse action

Washington (CNN) While Washington, DC, may not be experiencing the full totality of Monday's solar eclipse, politicians are enjoying this rare phenomenon and sharing their experiences on social media.

President Donald Trump was back in Washington after his working vacation, and even though he could not see full totality from the nation's capital, he watched the partial eclipse from the Truman Balcony at the White House, joined by first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron. All three sported eclipse-approved glasses for safe viewing of the sun.

POTUS asked how the view of #Eclipse2017 gave reporters a thumbs up, twice. Was asked again what he thinks- mouthed "beautiful" pic.twitter.com/W16LCnoCzz — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) August 21, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also were spotted on the Truman Balcony -- NASA-provided glasses in hand -- to watch the phenomenon.

AG Jeff Sessions and @SecretaryRoss take in the #eclipse from the White House pic.twitter.com/ohb6IjKfHQ — Kirsten Appleton (@kirstenappleton) August 21, 2017

Trump's daughter Ivanka has been talking about the eclipse often, tweeting about the solar event four times and documenting her pre-eclipse experience at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC, on Snapchat.

The first daughter was also spotted at the White House on the Truman Balcony, ready to view the eclipse.

