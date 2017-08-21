Paul Ryan gears up for CNN town hall

Story highlights Paul Ryan is participating in a town hall moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper

The Wisconsin Republican is expected to get questions about the GOP agenda

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan will answer audience questions in a CNN town hall live from his home district of Racine, Wisconsin, minutes after President Donald Trump explains his Afghanistan strategy.

This will be the first town hall meeting Ryan has held in his home district in nearly two years, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports , a point his critics have use to hammer the Wisconsin Republican.

In response to questions about when his last town hall was in his district, a spokesperson emphasized Ryan's other outreach to constituents including a CNN town hall that Ryan held in Washington earlier this year, as well as business town halls and telephone town halls.

The town hall Monday night -- moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper -- is a chance for a wider swath of constituents in the district to participate and ask their congressman questions about the future of the Republican party, health care, tax reform and the state of race relations in the country in the wake of tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After Trump's comments last week equating neo-Nazis and counterprotesters who demonstrated against them, Ryan said in a lengthy statement Monday morning that he was prepared to address the events in Charlottesville during Monday evening's town hall.

