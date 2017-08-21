A spate of US Navy warship accidents in Asia since January

Story highlights Four accidents took place in Asian waters this year

The Navy is taking a "harder look" at the issue, CNN analyst says

(CNN) Another US Navy warship accident in Asian waters took place early Monday, the fourth this year.

The US Navy will be trying to figure out whether this spurt of warship accidents are singular incidents or reflect a "systemic" problem that needs to be fixed, retired Rear Adm. John Kirby, CNN military and diplomatic analyst, told CNN's "New Day."

"That will certainly be I think accelerated in the wake of what happened here to the McCain. They will take a harder look. There's absolutely no question that they will want to make sure that they don't have some larger issue going on culturally or procedurally inside the Navy."

The following are the details of the four accidents: