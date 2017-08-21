US Navy plans 1-day operational pause following warship collisions

(CNN) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson is expected to order a rare operational pause across the entire US Navy, a US defense official told CNN.

The pause is a one-day safety stand-down that would be done over the course of a couple weeks and at the discretion of individual commands, the source said.

The operational pause comes in the wake of the USS John McCain's collision with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday -- the fourth accident in Asian waters this year.

CNN has obtained an advance copy of a statement expected to be released by Richardson Monday, in which he says: "I have directed fleet commanders to immediately conduct an operational pause with commands and leaders across the fleet, to ensure we are taking all appropriate immediate measures to enhance the Navy's safe and effective operation around the world."

"This is the second major collision in the last three months, and is the latest in a series of major incidents, particularly in the Pacific theater. This trend demands more forceful action," Richardson said in the statement.

