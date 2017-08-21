Story highlights The town hall with air following Trump's remarks on Afghanistan

(CNN) CNN will host an exclusive town hall featuring House Speaker Paul Ryan in Racine, Wisconsin, on Monday night, where he's expected to face questions about President Donald Trump's strategy in Afghanistan, among other topics.

The town hall, which will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper, will follow Trump's first prime-time policy broadcast in which the President is expected to discuss his administration's new plan on Afghanistan.

Trump's remarks will air at 9 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and they will also stream live on CNNGo and CNNGo apps.

The town hall will air at 9:30 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and will be carried by CNN's SiriusXM Channel 116 and the Westwood One Radio Network. It will also stream live on CNNGo and CNNGo apps.

As he prepares to return to Capitol Hill, Ryan is expected to be asked questions about the federal budget, tax reform, infrastructure and Trump -- and is also expected to outline House Republicans priorities for the fall.