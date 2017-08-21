Notable lines from Trump's Afghanistan strategy speech

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump laid out his strategy in Afghanistan in an address to the nation Monday night, saying the US would fight to win its longest war in part by boosting troop levels to an unspecified degree.

Trump also said conditions "on the ground," instead of timetables, would guide strategy, and laid out in broad strokes how he intends to deal with Pakistan and the South Asia region.

In case you missed it, here are some of the most notable lines from Trump's speech at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia.

"When one citizen suffers an injustice, we all suffer together"

Trump called out prejudice and bigotry at the beginning of his speech -- seemingly an attempt to address bipartisan criticisms of his response to the racial violence that beset the country last week. Trump was harshly criticized by politicians on both sides of the aisle for not effectively condemning white supremacists for the violence at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

