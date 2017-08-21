Blotting out the sun in 140 characters

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from our contributors and other observers who are watching the total solar eclipse.
They say best place for eclipse is tiny Makanda IL, longtime home of the late Sen. Paul Simon, one of my mentors & a truly great American!— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 21, 2017
What the cool kids are wearing today. It starts soon! pic.twitter.com/afIBgUFg9z— Don Lincoln (@DrDonLincoln) August 21, 2017
As darkness spreads across much of America, remember that after all seems plunged into night, the light shall return. It always does.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 21, 2017
#OnThisDay 1914- a total solar eclipse crossed war-torn Europe; here's one of the oldest vids featuring totality: https://t.co/RFdAZ3mtQl pic.twitter.com/nqKjajfZOH— Dave Dickinson (@Astroguyz) August 21, 2017
Can you feel the excitement in the air? The entire U.S. is geeking out as one. Happy 2017 GeEklipse! #Eclipse2017— Hakeem Oluseyi (@HakeemOluseyi) August 21, 2017
I'm ready. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/M3D8pUyVLJ— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) August 21, 2017
The divided United States of America will unite today, sharing a cosmic event predicted by the methods and tools of science. pic.twitter.com/Q3lNrDLABA— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 21, 2017