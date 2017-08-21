Blotting out the sun in 140 characters

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from our contributors and other observers who are watching the total solar eclipse.
Starting to darken a bit here in Houston, but it's the building cloud cover, not the eclipse! :( #Eclipse #OneOrbit— Leroy Chiao (@AstroDude) August 21, 2017
Watch #Eclipse2017 LIVE! https://t.co/NVJFuoQtRF pic.twitter.com/eWteyvcJyf— Planetary Society (@exploreplanets) August 21, 2017
Through Eclipse Glasses on the roof of the parking lot here at TBWA LA pic.twitter.com/KNxx5u8cQc— Jeff Yang (@originalspin) August 21, 2017
Cell phone and eclipse glasses don't work, but it begins. The dragon has taken a bite out of the Sun! pic.twitter.com/GiG3oiOQpG— Don Lincoln (@DrDonLincoln) August 21, 2017
They say best place for eclipse is tiny Makanda IL, longtime home of the late Sen. Paul Simon, one of my mentors & a truly great American!— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 21, 2017
"Woooow!" #eclipse pic.twitter.com/3GbRZvbH5o— Emily Lakdawalla (@elakdawalla) August 21, 2017
What the cool kids are wearing today. It starts soon! pic.twitter.com/afIBgUFg9z— Don Lincoln (@DrDonLincoln) August 21, 2017
As darkness spreads across much of America, remember that after all seems plunged into night, the light shall return. It always does.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 21, 2017
It's not too late to grab a copy of "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court" before #SolarEclipse2017 vaporizes us all.— @ijbailey (@ijbailey) August 21, 2017
#OnThisDay 1914- a total solar eclipse crossed war-torn Europe; here's one of the oldest vids featuring totality: https://t.co/RFdAZ3mtQl pic.twitter.com/nqKjajfZOH— Dave Dickinson (@Astroguyz) August 21, 2017
Can you feel the excitement in the air? The entire U.S. is geeking out as one. Happy 2017 GeEklipse! #Eclipse2017— Hakeem Oluseyi (@HakeemOluseyi) August 21, 2017
I'm ready. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/M3D8pUyVLJ— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) August 21, 2017
The divided United States of America will unite today, sharing a cosmic event predicted by the methods and tools of science. pic.twitter.com/Q3lNrDLABA— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 21, 2017