Trump, cancel your Phoenix rally

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) President Trump, please stay away from Phoenix.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton put it another way, in a statement ahead of Donald Trump's planned rally in Phoenix on Tuesday: "I am disappointed that President Trump has chosen to hold a campaign rally as our nation is still healing from the tragic events in Charlottesville."

While Stanton noted that the Constitution protects the right to free speech -- and that the Phoenix Convention Center can be rented by anyone -- he hoped Trump would delay his visit.

The mayor is right. There is no good that can come out of President Trump holding one of his typically incendiary rallies so soon after the tragic events in Virginia. His presence in Arizona, which has long been ground zero in the political and culture wars over immigration, runs the risk of inflaming tensions between his supporters and Latinos. He should cancel.

It has been barely more than a week since the world witnessed the horrifying spectacle of neo-Nazis and white supremacists marching in Virginia. Three people died, one of them run down by a car driven into a crowd. Many more were injured.