Story highlights About 100 children from Gaza are visiting Jerusalem and the West Bank

The trip was organized by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)

Jerusalem (CNN) The selfie stick looked a bit out of place in front of the Dome of the Rock, but no one seemed to care.

The group of about 100 children were too busy snapping their own pictures around the holy site, scarcely able to believe they were really in Jerusalem.

"When we saw Al-Aqsa mosque, we felt so happy," said 13-year-old Hind Slameh Abu Hilu, who couldn't stop smiling following afternoon prayers. "We prayed in Al-Aqsa, which we used to feel was impossible. We felt so happy."

For most of the children, it was not only their first time in Jerusalem; it was their first time outside of Gaza, and they could barely contain their excitement.

A Palestinian boy from Gaza prays outside the Dome of the Rock mosque in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city.

The group came on a trip organized by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides help to Palestinian refugees in Gaza and the West Bank.

