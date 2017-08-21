For complete coverage of the Eclipse of the Century go to cnn.com/eclipse. Watch live, in virtual reality, as the eclipse moves coast to coast Monday.

(CNN) Safety concerns have prompted a recall of solar eclipse glasses given away at Dutch Bros Coffee stands.

"If you received a pair of these glasses, do not use them to view the eclipse," the company said in a statement announcing the voluntary recall.

The moon's shadow will block the sun from view in a total solar eclipse over the United States Monday. Optometrists warn that looking directly at the sun with the naked eye during the eclipse could cause blindness. Glasses meeting an international safety regulation are recommended to protect eyesight.

Dutch Bros said it had purchased its giveaway glasses after receiving certification of ISO compliance from the manufacturer.

"Further investigation has led us to question this certification. Your safety is of the utmost importance to us, so we are issuing this voluntary recall," it said. "Please return these glasses to the Dutch Bros Coffee location where you received them for a free drink of your choice--any drink, any size. We apologize for your inconvenience."

