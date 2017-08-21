Most moms aren't putting babies to sleep safely, study says

Story highlights Only 43.7% of moms both intend to and always put their babies to sleep on their backs, study says

Mothers are largely influenced by the belief that the baby could choke or be uncomfortable

(CNN) Despite a 23-year campaign urging that babies be put to bed on their backs, only 43.7% of US mothers report that they both intend to use this method and actually do so all the time, according to a new study.

The study, published Monday in the medical journal Pediatrics, surveyed 3,297 mothers, of whom 77.3% reported that they usually -- but not always -- put their babies to sleep on their backs.

"What was new and hadn't been explored before was this idea of what people intended to do versus what they actually do," said Dr. Eve Colson, professor of pediatrics at Yale School of Medicine and co-author of the study. "What we found was that people intended to put their baby on their back but didn't always do that."

Another finding was that those who felt the baby's sleeping position was not up to them, but rather the baby or another family member, were more than three times as likely to place the baby on its stomach.