Lexi Thompson's 'weirdest round ever' helps Team USA retain Solheim Cup

Lexi Thompson produces stunning back nine to square opening singles match

(CNN) Lexi Thompson produced what she described as the "weirdest round of golf" of her career to help Team USA retain the Solheim Cup at the weekend.

The world No. 2 shot two-over-par on the front nine at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa to allow Team Europe opponent Anna Nordqvist to go four up and take what seemed to be an unassailable lead.

However, a pep talk from captain Juli Inkster at the turn proved to be the catalyst for an incredible comeback, as Thompson went on to shoot eight-under-par over seven holes -- including eagles on the 11th and 15th -- to ensure the point was halved.

"That was the weirdest round of golf I've ever played," Thompson told reporters . "Front nine I don't think I was awake. And the back nine I just played lights out.

"Four down going into the back nine, I told myself I have to go all in -- and that's what I did. I shot a six-under total -- two-over for the front, eight-under for the back. Crazy."