(CNN) Swedish journalist Kim Wall, missing since August 11 after boarding a privately built submarine, died in an accident and was buried at sea, the vessel's owner Peter Madsen told a court hearing in Denmark.

Madsen, who has been charged with manslaughter, told a closed-door court hearing that he buried Wall at sea in an "unspecified place" in Køge Bay, according to a statement published by Copenhagen City Council on Monday.

Wall, 30, was on the Nautilus for a story she was writing on Madsen and the 17-meter submarine. She boarded it on Wednesday August 10 at Refshaleøen island.

Peter Madsen, builder and captain of the private submarine "UC3 Nautilus" is pictured in Dragoer Harbor south of Copenhagen.

Madsen, 46, had originally rejected accusations that he was responsible for Wall's death, claiming he had dropped her off on land on the Thursday night, according to a police statement.

Police then later claimed that Madsen had given them a "different explanation."

