Finland terror attack suspect named

(CNN) The man suspected of stabbing two women to death in the Finnish town of Turku Friday has been named as an 18-year-old Moroccan, Abderrahman Mechkah.

Finland's state broadcaster YLE reported Mechkah's name, citing court documents, and said he would appear in court via video link Tuesday.

Mechkah, an asylum seeker from Morocco who was living in a refugee center, is currently in hospital recovering after being shot by police.

Finland's National Bureau of Investigation said Mechkah was being investigated on suspicion of two counts of murder and eight counts of attempted murder with terrorist intent.

Four other Moroccan citizens are suspected of involvement, but deny the accusations, the NBI statement said.

Read More