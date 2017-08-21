Taylor Swift is definitely up to something

(CNN) Buckle up Swifties, it looks like the Queen is set to return.

Taylor Swift shared a cryptic video snippet Monday across her social media platforms of a snake.

But what does it mean?

Is she about to slither back into our hearts? Is Swift out for blood?

The internet is abuzz with theories.

OH MY GOD TAYLOR SWIFT IS TRULY COMING TO END LITERALLY EVERYONE YALL PREPARE YOUR WEAVES TAYLOR SWIFT IS HERE TO DOMINATE THE CHARTS AGAIN — ‏َ (@idwlfdeluxe) August 21, 2017

mfw Taylor Swift probably has new music coming out but we have to decode clues pic.twitter.com/Pl9JxxNzkV — Stephen N. Perkins (@Stephen_Perkins) August 21, 2017

i will say this only once:



taylor swift is not in the slytherin house, she just has slytherin friends — yung sweet lassi (@andnowtothemoon) August 21, 2017

To add to the mystery, Swift's music video collaborator Joseph Kahn retweeted the video snippet with a smiley face. The music lyrics site Genius posted a link to "Timeless," listing it as being from Swift from the new album "TS6."

FINALLY!!!!!



According to Genius, Taylor Swift's new single is called "Timeless".

A website with the name was created. #TS6 pic.twitter.com/rLdGFqnedG — Taylor Swift Now (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 21, 2017

Is Taylor Swift about to enlighten us with new music on the day of the eclipse?

Kahn seemed to suggest that in a comical tweet.

"In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun," he wrote.

In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

Fans have eagerly been awaiting the end of Swift's music drought given that this is now the longest the pop star has gone without dropping an album.

Swift's video tease comes just days after she marked the third anniversary of the release of her "Shake It Off" single from her last album"1989" by scrubbing the content from all her online accounts.

