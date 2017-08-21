(CNN) Jerry Lewis was indisputably an entertainment legend and comedy giant, yet also a complex and polarizing figure -- one whose often-contradictory career went through various stages, and whose appreciation waxed and waned across the times and even geographic locales.

Like Dick Gregory, the civil-rights pioneer and stand-up comedian who also died over the weekend, Lewis will be remembered for much more than just comedy. While performing wasn't merely the tip of the iceberg, in both cases their show-business careers were wrapped up in personalities that cast a shadow, and leave behind a legacy, which spilled well beyond the stage and screen.

Lewis enjoyed vast popularity during his 10-year partnership with Dean Martin beginning after World War II -- first as a live act, then in such movies as "You're Never Too Young" and "Scared Stiff."

After their much-publicized split in 1956, Lewis made a name for himself as a director and star of broad slapstick comedies -- movies like "The Nutty Professor" (remade starring Eddie Murphy in the 1990s) and "The Bellboy."

Because of his box-office success, Lewis wielded enormous clout at Paramount Pictures, although the auteur label that such a multifaceted star would have worn was largely limited to Europe, especially France, because of the farcical nature of his work.

