'Confederate' backlash born in 'Game of Thrones' success

(CNN) HBO can thank "Game of Thrones" for a lot of things. But high associated with the show's massive popularity has been balanced this summer by the headaches associated with "Confederate," a new series being developed under the aegis of its producers.

Hollywood's creative community harbors a rebellious streak. So when creative talent is awash in success, it's not uncommon for them to test the latitude provided by taking creative risks with their next project.

For "Thrones" producers D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, that took the form of "Confederate," which has prompted a backlash based strictly on its premise: An alternate history in which the South seceded, slavery lingered into modern times and the country is girding for a third Civil War.

However the idea might have sounded, it's a virtual certainty that HBO felt pressure to say yes to it, lest their marquee creative team take their next program elsewhere. One can only imagine the headlines that a Netflix or Showtime would have made by landing the first new series "from the producers of 'Game of Thrones'" had the pay channel passed.

Benioff and Weiss, meanwhile, having basked in acclaim and awards for "Thrones," followed up with a provocative concept -- a pattern that has recurred throughout TV history.

