Foo Fighters Rickroll music festival attendees

(CNN) The Foo Fighters and Rick Astley pulled off the most epic Rickroll on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.

The singer joined Dave Grohl and the guys on stage at the Summer Sonic festival to deliver the ultimate mash-up by performing his hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" set to the instrumentals for "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

For the uninitiated, "Rickrolling" is an internet phenomenon which involves a bait and switch using disguised hyperlinks to Astley's video for his hit 80s song.

Astley, who this year has been touring for his new album "50," joined the Foo Fighters onstage at the music festival after Grohl introduced him as "our new best friend."

"This is f***ing crazy," Grohl said. "I just met him two minutes ago."

