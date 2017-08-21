(CNN) You weren't the only one whose day took a detour thanks to the eclipse.

On the "Scandal" set, stars Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and Scott Foley paused to gaze up. Lady Gaga took a chair to a roof and sent an important message to the sky.

And Sarah Jessica Parker parked a boat in the middle of a lake and produced one of the best eclipse reaction videos you'll see.

"Oh my god, this is the most spectacular light I've ever seen in my life," she squeals in a video posted to Instagram. "It doesn't make any sense."

In an earlier video posted, the actress, who said she was in South Carolina, joked she and her group were "officially eclipse chasers."