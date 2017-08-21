Britney Spears gives fans 'Something To Talk About'

Story highlights Spears sang live to silence the haters

She said she's been thinking about how media treat her

(CNN) Chatter about her not being able to sing live is, apparently, toxic to Britney Spears.

For years critics have been slamming Spears for appearing to lip sync her hits, and this summer seems to be the season the star is fighting back.

On Saturday, Spears treated attendees to her Las Vegas show to a cover of Bonnie Rait's 1991 hit "Something to Talk About."

The singer explained to the audience that she's been thinking about how she's treated by various media outlets.

"I've never really spoke about it, you know and I'm a Southern girl, I'm from Louisiana," Spears said before launching into the song. "I'm from the South and I like to keep it real, so I want to just make sure I keep having you m*****f*****s something to talk about, okay."

