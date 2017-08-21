Breaking News

CNN 10 - August 22, 2017

Updated 10:41 PM ET, Mon August 21, 2017

(CNN)August 22, 2017

Monday night, U.S. President Donald Trump outlined a shift in American strategy regarding the war in Afghanistan, and we're explaining both the background of that conflict and some of the president's plans going forward. Other stories covered this Tuesday include the finding of the USS Indianapolis, some recent naval accidents involving modern U.S. ships, and a plan to clean up space junk.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
