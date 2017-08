(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Coming up this evening

-- President Trump will address the nation at 9 p.m. ET to announce a path forward in Afghanistan . Follow tonight's speech live here

-- Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will join CNN's Jake Tapper at a town hall at the conclusion of Trump's address.

Eclipse of the century

-- The first total solar eclipse to cross the United States in 99 years started in Oregon and ended in South Carolina

-- During totality in many cities, it went from day to night. Watch the first moment of totality here

Everything else

-- Police shot and killed the suspected driver of the van that plowed into crowds last week in Barcelona.

-- A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he was found with explosive material near a Confederate statue

-- A new study says most moms aren't putting their children to bed the right way