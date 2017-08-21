(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Coming up this evening
-- President Trump will address the nation at 9 p.m. ET to announce a path forward in Afghanistan. Follow tonight's speech live here.
-- Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will join CNN's Jake Tapper at a town hall at the conclusion of Trump's address.
Eclipse of the century
-- The first total solar eclipse to cross the United States in 99 years started in Oregon and ended in South Carolina.
-- During totality in many cities, it went from day to night. Watch the first moment of totality here.
-- The President and other politicians got in on the eclipse action. CNN Opinion compiled tweets from contributors and other observers. And Bonnie Tyler showed up.
-- If you missed the eclipse, here's a recap (you can see the next one in the United States in 2024). If you were able to watch, send us your photos!
Everything else
-- Ten American sailors are missing after the USS John McCain collided with a commercial tanker east of Singapore. This is the fourth such incident in Asia this year.
-- Police shot and killed the suspected driver of the van that plowed into crowds last week in Barcelona.
-- A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he was found with explosive material near a Confederate statue.
-- Trump's pick to be chief scientist for the Department of Agriculture has argued that homosexuality is a choice and the sanctioning of same-sex marriage could lead to legal pedophilia.
-- The Secret Service cannot pay agents to protect Trump and his large family, according to a report.
-- A new study says most moms aren't putting their children to bed the right way.
-- Have you ever been Rickroll'd? Foo Fighters concertgoers in Japan got an epic surprise as Rick Astley performed with the band on stage.